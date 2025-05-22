Former WWE Universal Champion wants to reunite with Roman Reigns outside the company amid the OTC's absence

Roman Reigns has been absent from WWE ever since he was taken out by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman has expressed interest in working alongside the OTC.

Ad

Reigns lost in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Saturday. He featured in a Triple Threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk. The OTC's now-former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, walked Punk down the aisle, but betrayed both The Second City Saint and Reigns at the end of the show. The Hall of Famer helped Rollins by handing him a steel chair for the victory.

On X, Strowman expressed interest in joining the cast for an upcoming Street Fighter movie. The film's cast will reportedly include Reigns, Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, and Noah Centineo. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Ad

Trending

"Cough cough Zangief [a character in the Street Fighter series]……Me…….. cough cough cough!!!!!" Strowman wrote.

You can check out Strowman's post below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Strowman and Reigns share a storied history. Between 2017 and 2018, the two stars were involved in one of the most heated feuds of all time. Moreover, The Monster of All Monsters debuted as a member of The Wyatt Family by taking out Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

Sam Roberts believes Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will cross paths inside WarGames

Sam Roberts believes Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will cross paths in a potential WarGames with their respective groups. He predicted Reigns to team up with CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and The Usos for the contest.

Ad

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said the following about the OTC and Rollins' rivalry:

"See, Heyman's guys stop Roman Reigns, and it leads us with a WarGames match where it's Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and whoever else is the future of the industry vs. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and maybe The Usos. But you've got your Team Roman and Punk vs. Team Seth and Bron [Breakker] at WarGames set up."

Ad

Amid Reigns' absence, Punk has been feuding with Rollins' group. The former WWE Champion will team up with Zayn to face The Visionary and Bron Breakker in a tag team match at the upcoming edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. All four superstars crossed paths this past Monday on RAW and engaged in a huge brawl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More