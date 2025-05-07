Roman Reigns' team members for potential WarGames match vs. Seth Rollins' group predicted by WWE analyst

A WWE analyst recently predicted a WarGames match at Survivor Series between Seth Rollins' new faction and another group, led by Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, he named the possible members of the OTC's team.

Reigns fell victim to The Visionary and his associates twice at WrestleMania 41 and on RAW after WrestleMania. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested a scenario where the OTC would challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash in Paris, but lose the match due to interference from Rollins' group.

The 41-year-old analyst pointed out that the interference could eventually lead to a WarGames match at Survivor Series between The Visionary and his partners and another team under Reigns' leadership. Roberts speculated that the OTC's team would have The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk. The Second City Saint has also fallen victim to Rollins' group at The Show of Shows and on RAW:

"See, Heyman's guys stop Roman Reigns and it leads us with a WarGames match where it's Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and whoever else is the future of the industry vs. Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and maybe The Usos. But you've go your Team Roman and Punk vs. Team Seth and Bron at WarGames set up," he said. [From 35:45 - 36:07]

Another top WWE star could stand against Seth Rollins' faction, says veteran

On his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran discussed the formation of Seth Rollins' new faction and their vicious attack on Sami Zayn last week on RAW.

When asked who could stand against The Visionary's group, Cornette suggested Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has not been seen since his defeat against John Cena at WrestleMania 41:

"[Who's the big babyface in WWE to stand up against them that won't be made to look like a fool?] Hopefully, Cody if he can get his b*lls up out of his watch pocket from where they've been punted and, you know, do something about it," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Triple H and his creative team would indeed book a WarGames match between Team Seth Rollins and Team Roman Reigns.

