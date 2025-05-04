Absent major WWE Superstar to return and stand against Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman' faction, says veteran

Seth Rollins has formed a new faction alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently suggested that an absent top superstar may return to stand against The Visionary's group.

At WrestleMania 41, The Wiseman turned on CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align with Rollins. On the following episode of RAW, Breakker revealed himself as the third member of the group, helping The Visionary take out The Second City Saint and the OTC. Last Monday, the new faction destroyed Sami Zayn after the latter refused to accept the former Shield member's offer to move him to SmackDown.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette claimed Cody Rhodes could be the one to stand against Rollins' group upon his comeback. The American Nightmare has been absent from TV since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41:

"[Who's the big babyface in WWE to stand up against them that won't be made to look like a fool?] Hopefully, Cody if he can get his b*lls up out of his watch pocket from where they've been punted and, you know, do something about it," he said. [From 04:49 to 05:05]

Cody Rhodes could recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship upon his return, says ex-writer

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former writer Freddie Prinze Jr. proposed a scenario in which the Undisputed WWE Championship would be contested between John Cena and Randy Orton until Cody Rhodes returns.

Prinze Jr. added that The American Nightmare could then beat the two legends in a Triple Threat match to recapture the title he lost at WrestleMania 41:

"Can he [Orton] win? Like can they do the back and forth thing? I don't think so cuz I think it's Cena's last run, so he'll keep it until the guy who's gonna have it for a while beats him. But I always pitch this on the show, is like, have a title go back and forth between two guys. Who better than the last two guys that went back and forth between? That was the last time it happened in WWE. So, it could bouce back and forth and then, finally, Cody comes back and is like, 'F**k this. Triple Threat. F**k you, guys!' And then he can get his title back and be champ again," he said.

Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards explained why Cody Rhodes had to go on hiatus after The Show of Shows.

