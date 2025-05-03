Cody Rhodes to recapture WWE Title after beating John Cena & top star in scenario proposed by ex-writer

Cody Rhodes dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Former writer for the Stamford-based promotion Freddie Prinze Jr. recently suggested a scenario where The American Nightmare could win a massive Triple Threat Match to recapture the title.

The Franchise Player ended Rhodes' 378-day championship reign at this year's Show of Shows to win a historic 17th World Title. The following night on RAW, Randy Orton surprisingly hit his former rival with an RKO. The two had another confrontation on SmackDown that ended the same way. While The American Nightmare remains absent from TV since WrestleMania, the two legends will now square off for the gold at Backlash in The Viper's hometown of St. Louis.

Speaking on his Westling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. suggested a scenario where the title goes back and forth between Cena and Orton until Rhodes returns to beat both of them in a Triple Threat Match to become the Undisputed WWE Champion again.

"Can he [Orton] win? Like can they do the back and forth thing? I don't think so cuz I think it's Cena's last run, so he'll keep it until the guy who's gonna have it for a while beats him. But I always pitch this on the show, is like, have a title go back and forth between two guys. Who better than the last two guys that went back and forth between? That was the last time it happened in WWE. So, it could bouce back and forth and then, finally, Cody comes back and is like, 'F**k this. Triple Threat. F**k you, guys!' And then he can get his title back and be champ again," he said. [8:41 - 9:08]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Could Cody Rhodes turn heel upon his return to WWE? Veteran gives his take

In his interview with The Pat McAfee Show after WrestleMania 41, The Rock revealed that the idea of turning Cody Rhodes heel was discussed before the company decided to have John Cena become a villain.

In a recent episode of his Stevie Richards Show, the wrestling veteran addressed how a Rhodes heel turn could happen. He claimed it must take place on the day the former Undisputed WWE Champion returns to TV:

"The only way it would happen, this is what I believe, it's either going to be night one when he comes back, he turns heel. And maybe Cena starts to turn babyface, where we get a double turn like Bret [Hart] and [Stone Cold Steve] Austin. And that has Cena go out right off into the sunset. I can see that happen," Richards said.

It will be interesting to see when The American Nightmare returns from his hiatus.

