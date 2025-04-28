Massive surprise might take place on Cody Rhodes' first night back on WWE television, says veteran

Cody Rhodes did not appear for RAW or SmackDown after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Stevie Richards claimed a surprise might happen on The American Nightmare's first night back on television.

The 39-year-old held the Undisputed WWE Championship for over a year before dropping the title to John Cena on the second night of this year's Show of Shows. At Elimination Chamber ahead of their clash, The Franchise Player turned heel and aligned with The Rock. The Final Boss disclosed in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show that the idea of Rhodes becoming a villain was also discussed before the decision was made to move ahead with Cena.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former Hardcore Champion addressed when The American Nightmare could turn heel. He claimed that it could happen on Rhodes' first night back on television:

"The only way it would happen, this is what I believe, it's either going to be night one when he comes back, he turns heel. And maybe Cena starts to turn babyface, where we get a double turn like Bret [Hart] and [Stone Cold Steve] Austin. And that has Cena go out right off into the sunset. I can see that happen," he said. [4:08 - 4:25]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Stevie Richards thinks WWE needs to take Cody Rhodes off TV after WrestleMania

On the same episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the wrestling veteran addressed Cody Rhodes potentially going on a hiatus after losing to John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Richards pointed out that the company needed to take Rhodes off television to make fans miss him after he was heavily featured for nearly two years. He stated that The American Nightmare had to go away for a while before the WWE Universe felt compelled to demand for it:

"I think the fans will start to miss him and that's exactly what you want as a babyface. Like I said the last episode during the special about Cena and other people, Rey when he got hurt, there's such a thing as wrestling too much before something like WrestleMania, and there's something about not wrestling enough. So, right now, Cody has been really featured over a year, maybe two years, counting the chase. But what I look at is, you know, we need to make him go away for a little bit before the fans tell him to go away. And that's why I think it's perfect for him not to be on TV," he said.

It will be interesting to see what happens upon Cody Rhodes' return to WWE TV.

