Cody Rhodes can't turn heel before 6 months for significant reason unrelated to him, says ex-WWE writer

After Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41, some fans and experts have discussed him potentially turning heel. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently claimed the company has to wait at least six months to turn The American Nightmare into a villain.

A week ago, Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign ended after 378 days as he dropped the title to John Cena on the second night of WrestleMania 41. The 39-year-old former champion has since missed both RAW and SmackDown this week. While some suggested he might return as a heel, The Rock revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that the idea of turning The American Nightmare into a villain was discussed before it was decided that Cena would be the one to flip.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo claimed a potential Rhodes heel turn must wait six months to a year at least, stating that doing it now would make Cena's character change mean nothing:

"You can't turn him heel now coming right off of the John Cena heel turn. You can't. You would need some space in between, Blake, at least six months to a year. You could not do it now because then the Cena heel turn will mean nothing," he said. [40:30 - 40:47]

WWE analyst addressed Cody Rhodes' future after his WrestleMania loss

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, analyst Sam Roberts discussed Cody Rhodes' potential next steps after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship. He expressed his desire to see The American Nightmare go away for some time.

The 41-year-old stated that Rhodes must also address being booed at The Show of Shows:

"It's been acknowledged on television by John Cena that he was booed. Cody has to address that. Cody can't turn into the modern John Cena that is being booed by half the audience and it's okay because it was never okay when it happened to John Cena. It wasn't okay. It was a tough time for a lot of us. But I think Cody's gonna be able to do that," he said.

Roberts also proposed a scenario where the 39-year-old would recapture the title at SummerSlam.

