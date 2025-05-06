5 Reasons why Roman Reigns must return to The Bloodline

Roman Reigns may think he's the top star in WWE, but his actions and relationships over the last five years have cost him that spot. While he held the Universal Championship for over 1300 days, he didn't keep the title by himself.

The OG Bloodline interfered in almost every one of his title defenses. Solo Sikoa alone helped Reigns beat Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. The other members interfered numerous times during the four-year run.

Each member of the original faction has gone their separate ways. The Tribal Chief expected things to return immediately to the way they were when he returned from his four-month hiatus at SummerSlam 2024.

Despite a brief reunion last year at Survivor Series, things have altered even more for Reigns in the months since, as there is no one on his side. Roman Reigns may have to return to The Bloodline for five reasons.

#5. Battling a new threat

One glaring reason why Roman Reigns must return to some version of The Bloodline is that he needs help against Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman‘s new group.

He could eventually return to Solo's side and use the fact that he defeated him in Tribal Combat as a reason for them to align against Rollins' threat on RAW.

This would give Solo and Roman a new direction, as he was able to reconcile and compete alongside the OG Bloodline again in WarGames. The main issue would be whether both sides could get over their egos to fight against a common threat.

#4. Jimmy Uso is directionless on SmackDown

One smaller issue is that Roman Reigns needs to reunite with Jimmy Uso on SmackDown. Jimmy was the first to rejoin his side after his return at SummerSlam 2024.

The two eventually participated with the OG Bloodline and CM Punk at WarGames. Jimmy also forced Roman to see that things had changed and he needed to act differently.

Big Jim's main usage lately has been in Jey's feud with Gunther. Other than that, he’s done little of note on SmackDown. Bringing back The Bloodline would give him something meaningful to do.

#3. Sami Zayn needs help against his former friend

Sami Zayn was another prominent name that Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker's new alliance attacked. The Visionary gave Zayn every opportunity to go to SmackDown or join the group, but he decided against it.

The Underdog of the Underground has a history of trying to be a hero against anyone he perceives as a threat to the WWE. At one point, that happened to be Reigns, but Zayn has been extremely loyal to him despite their complicated history.

It would be nice if The Head of the Table eventually helped Sami out. He hasn’t done as much lately, instead relying on Zayn and others to come to his aid. Perhaps Roman Reigns will change.

#2. Both Bloodlines are in shambles

Fatu and Solo are the only healthy members of the second Bloodline. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The OG Bloodline hasn’t been featured on WWE TV since winning the WarGames match against Solo Sikoa’s side. In that clash, both Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu were hurt.

Fatu recovered quickly, maintaining his popularity and upward ascent, but Reed is still on the shelf. Since Survivor Series in November, both Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa have also suffered unfortunate injuries.

If the healthy members meshed into one side, WWE can keep the saga going if it so chooses. When injured members return, they could either join The Bloodline or turn on the group by aligning with Rollins and Heyman.

#1. No more lackeys by Roman Reigns' side

Paul Heyman made his choice, and everyone has to deal with it. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

The group had already come back together to combat the perceived threat of an upstart new version of The Bloodline led by Sikoa. Once Roman Reigns lost the title at WrestleMania 40, the fractures started to appear.

Solo immediately turned on Jimmy and Paul Heyman since Roman had been gone for four months. Jey Uso had already embarked on his own quest, winning both the Intercontinental and World Heavyweight Titles in the last few months.

The Wiseman was the group's last member who still had ties to Roman Reigns. Now that Roman is off TV again, Heyman has clients he can work with each week.

The Tribal Chief will have to do some soul-searching and find out why everyone either went their own way or turned on him.

