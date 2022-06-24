"I love her!" - Former WWE US Champion sends a message to Rhea Ripley after she responds to troll, latter reacts

WWE star MVP sent a message to Rhea Ripley after she recently responded to a troll on social media.

In a recent exchange, the former RAW Women's Champion put Twitter user @XavierB12514080 on notice after being asked to leave The Judgment Day and go back to her old hairstyle.

In response to Ripley's tweet, MVP showcased his appreciation towards his RAW colleague. He wrote the following:

I love her!

Ripley responded to the former Hurt Business member with a GIF:

Ripley was originally scheduled to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

However, she was forced to withdraw from the match against Bianca Belair due to a medical issue. The Australian star responded to a comment on Instagram and revealed her injury in the process:

"Brain/teeth. Can’t see a brain injury. Stop being incompetent and reaching for nothing," she wrote.

Carmella will replace The Judgment Day member at the Money in the Bank. Mella won a five-pack challenge this past Monday night, getting past Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

How did the WWE Universe react to Rhea Ripley's response to MVP?

Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular WWE Superstars on social media and her huge fanbase speaks for itself.

Following the 25-year-old's response to MVP, fans also showcased their love for the WWE star with heartwarming tweets. Check out some of the interesting replies below:

Ripley has had an incredible run since turning heel and betraying Liv Morgan. She went on to join Judgment Day, later betraying the faction's original leader Edge, and form an alliance with Finn Balor.

At Money in the Bank, she had a huge opportunity to win The Judgment Day's first championship in WWE but that, unfortunately, isn't the case anymore. On the positive side, Rhea is reportedly not expected to stay out of action for too long.

Upon her return to in-ring action, though, expect Ripley to get her rightful shot at the RAW Women's Title.

