Update on WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's potential return from injury

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is reportedly not expected to stay out of action for too long.

Earlier this week on RAW, Bianca Belair announed that Ripley wouldn't be medically fit to compete in the title match at Money in the Bank. Later in the show, Carmella won a Fatal 5-Way Match to replace Rhea Ripley as Belair's title challenger for upcoming premium live event.

The Judgment Day member indirectly described her injury in a recent interaction with a fan on Instagram. Dave Meltzer recently noted that WWE Superstars don't share details if they test positive for COVID or suffer from a concussion.

He believes that she won't be back in time for Money in the Bank but won't remain out of in-ring action for long. Thus, fans can expect her to return soon after the upcoming premium live event.

"Her teeth were knocked loose in a match and she had braces put in. The braces were evident on her the last time she was on TV. The other thing must've been when she says her brain that usually means a concussion. As we've said before, we said it on Monday when we announced it. The two things that WWE doesn’t like to talk about are COVID and concussions. I've known people in WWE who have both who have [said] outright, 'We're told not to say that.' She said it. She didn't quite use the word concussion, but she had a brain injury is what she said. I was told…she’s not going to be on the pay-per-view, obviously. They made that very clear, but it's not expected to be a long-term absence either. She's expected to be back fairly soon," said Meltzer. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Rhea Ripley is dealing with a brain injury. Rhea Ripley is dealing with a brain injury. https://t.co/x24PkPEpTZ

A fan recently took to Instagram to say that Rhea Ripley did not look injured. The former women's champion responded to the comment by saying that one can't see a brain injury.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley's response after being replaced in the title match

After Carmella emerged as Bianca Belair's next challenger on RAW, Ripley took to Twitter to share a one-word response -- "soon."

She reportedly sustained the injury during a match against Liv Morgan earlier this month. Rhea Ripley accidentally smashed her knee into her head while taking a DDT against Morgan. She has since not wrestled on television and even appeared with braces on last week's show.

