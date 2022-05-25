"My, how AJ Styles has fallen" - Former WWE veteran claims that The Phenomenal One's career has gone downhill

Jim Cornette has made bold claims regarding AJ Styles and the direction his career is headed towards.

While speaking on a recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, he reviewed Styles and Finn Balor's tag team bout against Los Lotharios from a previous episode of Monday Night RAW.

The wrestling veteran noted how Styles is a former WWE Champion and mostly competed in major premium live event matches. But that certainly hasn't been the case in recent times, as Cornette said:

"Finn and AJ wrestled the Lotharios, Los and Jose Lothario and all I could think of was, my, how AJ Styles has fallen. He's a former champion, he was in all the main event mix, major pay-per-view matches, and now, he and Finn against the Lotharios." [3:02-3:28]

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay recently detailed how facing AJ Styles changed his career

Despite Jim Cornette's recent claims regarding AJ Styles, there is no doubt that The Phenomenal One is well and truly one of the greats of the business.

One superstar who is definitely going to agree with that is Will Ospreay. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion shared the ring with the former WWE Champion back in 2015 at the Revolution Pro Wrestling show and recently recalled the same.

Speaking in an interview with WRESTHINGS, Ospreay said:

"The greatest f***ing like, night of my career, at that point. Because I got in the ring with someone that I hold so high on my pedestal and the fact that I when I met him, he knew everything about me. And the thing that makes it so cool for me now is I got my job from New Japan through [Kazuchika] Okada, through Tana [Hiroshi Tanahashi] watching me, but the main guy, AJ Styles." (37:38-38:05)

Styles is currently feuding against Edge and his faction Judgment Day in WWE. He has also allied with Finn Balor and Liv Morgan on RAW.

