"Greatest f***ing like, night of my career" - Former world champion describes AJ Styles' influence on his career

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay has detailed AJ Styles' influence on his career. The two men previously shared the ring in 2015 at a Revolution Pro Wrestling show.

Ospreay currently performs in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and RevPro. He has held the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship for over 800 days since 2020.

During his recent interview with WRESTHINGS, Ospreay made a bold statement by claiming that his match against The Phenomenal One was the greatest night of his career. He also spoke about the influence of Kazuchika Okada, who helped him sign with NJPW in the first place. Ospreay said:

"The greatest f***ing like, night of my career, at that point. Because I got in the ring with someone that I hold so high on my pedestal and the fact that I when I met him, he knew everything about me. And the thing that makes it so cool for me now is I got my job from New Japan through [Kazuchika] Okada, through Tana [Hiroshi Tanahashi] watching me, but the main guy, AJ Styles." (37:38-38:05)

Current WWE United States Champion Theory also praised AJ Styles recently

Current WWE United States Champion Theory recently spoke about both AJ Styles and Finn Balor, two men who have formed an alliance on RAW.

During his conversation on After The Bell , the 24-year-old praised Styles, and Balor for their knowledge regarding the business and a lot more. He said:

"I do want to put a lot of praise to those two just because when it comes to live events especially I think Finn. I've worked the most on live events man that dude has helped me so much and both of them are just, the knowledge and really just like understanding and not having to just don't do this or do this at this time and listen to this, it's just cool."

The Phenomenal One and The Prince have added Liv Morgan and formed a trio in their ongoing feud against Judgment Day. It remains to be seen which direction this rivalry is heading in the coming weeks.

