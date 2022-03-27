"Put him on it" - Former WWE veteran is confident that Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will be booked for WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

Former manager Dutch Mantell recently mentioned that he believes WWE will put Ricochet on the WrestleMania 38 card.

Ricochet won the Intercontinental Championship on March 4th against Sami Zayn. The champion successfully defended his title against Zayn in a rematch on March 11th.

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that he is confident that WWE will include King Ricochet at the Show of Shows.

“They’re going to put him on it,” said Mantell. (58:00 onwards)

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Ricochet's title reign in WWE

Former WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently discussed the current Intercontinental Champion's title reign.

In the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that WWE’s creative team doesn't have any direction for midcard champions.

“I think they confuse themselves. They have confused themselves over these titles. I think if you ask the creative who has the titles, who the champions are, they might not even know,” said Mantell. (44:45 onwards)

The former manager added that although he is happy for the WWE star, he doesn't believe it signifies anything for the champion's future.

“I was happy for him but I didn’t have any long-term thoughts on his success. They can screw up anything,” said Mantell. (44:45 onwards)

The Future of Flight will face members of Lethal Lovers, Angel and Humberto for the Intercontinental Championship on WrestleMania SmackDown next week. Though the Intercontinental Champion hasn't yet been confirmed for the Show of Shows, things could turn out differently in the days leading up to the event.

With WrestleMania fast approaching, if the Intercontinental Championship is set to be on the line, it'll have to be confirmed in the coming week. Fans have even suggested that a potential ladder match with the title on the line in the memory of Scott Hall would be a suitable match for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Do you think the WWE star deserves a chance to be at WrestleMania 38?

