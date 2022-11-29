Former WWE veteran details why fans shouldn't compare Rhea Ripley with popular Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently discussed the parallels between Rhea Ripley and Chyna. He also detailed how the company was ruining the Judgment Day member with their booking.

Two days after their WarGames Match, Ripley and Mia Yim came face-to-face in a singles bout. But before the contest could come to a close, Dominik interfered, drawing AJ Styles to the ring as well. The rest of O.C. and Judgment Day followed, resulting in an all-out brawl and setting the stage for an impromptu Eight-Person Tag Team Match.

Russo praised Ripley on this week's episode of Legion of RAW and mentioned that she could be a massive star for the company.

"I wish I was writing for Rhea Ripley. Rhea Ripley is a beast, she is a freak. She is unique, she has the potential to be a huge star."

However, the former WWE writer could not understand WWE's strategy behind her booking. He recalled how he booked Hall of Famer Chyna as an absolute beast as she steamrolled through everyone else on the roster. He did not take kindly to The Nightmare having to sell for the likes of Asuka and Mia Yim.

"I can't remember one single instance where Chyna was selling to somebody. I can't remember in my mind watching Chyna sell. What's going on over here bro? I can't remember Chyna selling. She definitely wasn't going to sell to a female. My point is, don't compare Rhea Ripley to Chyna when she is selling to women she should be beating every week. We saw her sell to Asuka last week. We saw her sell to Mia Yim for ten minutes," Russo added. [13:10 - 14:45]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the complete highlights of the show here.

The Judgment Day defeated The O.C. this week on WWE RAW

This week's episode of RAW witnessed an impromptu Eight-Person Tag Team Match. AJ Styles called out The Judgment Day to settle matters between the two factions once and for all.

In the ensuing matchup, Rhea Ripley took advantage of the chaos between the two tandems to plant Mia Yim with the Riptide for the win. With this victory, Judgment Day can finally move on from this feud and look to establish its dominance on the rest of the RAW roster.

What do you think of Rhea's booking on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes