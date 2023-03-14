Former WWE veteran discusses how current star's RAW promo made Rey Mysterio "look like a piece of c**p" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Dominik cutting a promo on his dad Rey Mysterio during RAW.

Mysterio returned to RAW this week to thank the fans for supporting his career and his upcoming Hall of Fame induction. However, the legendary Luchador was interrupted by his son, who claimed that all these honors came at the cost of Rey's personal life.

On the Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo lauded Dominik for cutting a shoot promo on his dad. He mentioned that Dom was drawing elements from real life during that segment.

The former WWE writer detailed that many wrestlers did not get to spend time with their families because of their busy schedules, and Mysterio was a victim of the same.

"The promo Dominik is cutting, that is a shoot promo for every child of a wrestler. It is a shoot promo. You are number two, the wrestling business is number one. You're never home... It's such a shoot promo that they had to throw in the line, 'Instead of Mercedes, you gave me a BMW.' They had to throw that in to make Dominik look like a d**k because it was a real promo... Dominik didn't make that up, he wasn't there for the eighth grade. That's all true, and it really makes the wrestler look like a piece of c**p," Russo said. [From 1:02:20 - 1:03:08]

Rey Mysterio is the first inductee in the Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Last week on SmackDown, WWE announced Rey Mysterio would be the first inductee into this year's Hall of Fame.

The honor was bestowed on the masked Luchador for a career spanning over two decades in the top wrestling promotions such as WWE, WCW, ECW, and NJPW.

Mysterio has several accolades in WWE, including being a three-time World Champion, Royal Rumble Winner, Triple Crown Champion, and Grand Slam Champion.

