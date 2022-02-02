"Can't find that goddamn ring for s**t" - Ex-WWE veteran takes a shot at Jon Moxley; praises Seth Rollins

Jim Cornette has given his honest take on Seth Rollins' recent Shield-inspired entrance from the Royal Rumble premium live event.

During his recent Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns, Rollins walked out to The Shield's classic music and wore the iconic tactical vest the members of the group wore. In doing so, he played mind games with Reigns by bringing up their days as stablemates.

In his review of the Royal Rumble, former WWE manager Jim Cornette claimed it was more fun to watch Rollins do The Shield entrance than it is to watch Jon Moxley walk through the crowd in AEW.

"Seth did The Shield entrance through the crowd to mock Roman Reigns and it was actually more fun to watch him do that than it is to watch Moxley do it every f***ing week," said Cornette. [1:42-1:52]

Cornette further compared Moxley and Rollins' respective entrances. The former WWE veteran stated that Moxley takes a page out of The Shield's book even when he has to face a jobber in AEW. On the other hand, Rollins did the same thing, but he used the entrance for a special reason; he was facing his former Shield stablemate, Roman Reigns.

"(...)It wasn't Moxley coming out of the parking lot every week to face a f***ing job guy for no apparent reason and with his old, mean booboo face on," Cornette continued. "It was Rollins doing what their group used to do against the guy he used to be in the group with mocking him and plus he didn't take as long. Moxley can't find that goddamn ring for s**t." [2:12-2:45]

Seth Rollins was unable to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble premium live event show started with an incredible Universal Title match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. The pair threw everything they had at each other, and The Head of The Table was taken to his limit by his bitter enemy.

Rollins was ultimately unable to capture the title, though he won the bout. In the closing moments, Reigns refused to let go of a guillotine choke, so the referee was forced to disqualify the reigning Universal Champion.

As a result, Roman Reigns' title reign remained intact. Moving forward, The Tribal Chief will prepare to defend the gold against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

