Former WWE Women's Champion agrees that Ronda Rousey imitates her, takes a shot at latter

Becky Lynch recently took a shot at her arch-rival Ronda Rousey on Twitter. Responding to a tweet, The Man admitted that the former UFC star imitates her.

Rousey was unsuccessful in her attempt to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2022. The match between the two ended on a controversial note after Morgan had tapped out but the referee counted to three as Rousey's shoulders were down on the mat as well.

Taking to Twitter, Lynch responded to a compiled clip featuring herself and Rousey and wrote the following message:

"Ronnie [loves] The Man."

Lynch and Rousey have quite the history with one another. A few years ago, the two women were engaged in one of the most heated feuds in WWE history.

At WrestleMania 35, Lynch, Rousey, and Charlotte Flair made history by becoming the first women to headline the Showcase Of Immortals. The Triple Threat Match between them was eventually won by The Man who captured both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on the night.

How did the WWE Universe react to Becky Lynch's tweet to Ronda Rousey?

In reaction to Becky Lynch's tweet, the WWE Universe took shots at Ronda Rousey and put her on notice by taking multiple digs.

One fan even suggested that the two should face each other in a singles match at next year's WrestleMania 39.

Despite their heated rivalry, Lynch and Rousey are yet to cross paths in a one-on-one match and the WWE Universe hasn't forgotten that.

Much like Rousey, though, Lynch was also unsuccessful at SummerSlam 2022. On the show, she was unable to beat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

During the same match, Lynch also suffered a shoulder injury, which has now forced her to take time off from the in-ring competition. It remains to be seen when she will return, even though the former RAW Women's Champion seemed to be in good spirits at the WrestleMania 39 launch party.

