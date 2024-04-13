Former WWE Women's Champion bags a win after 2084 days

A former WWE Divas Champion secured her first singles match victory in her long-awaited wrestling return after 2084 days, proving that she hasn't lost a step.

Vix Crow (fka Alicia Fox) recently made a triumphant return to the squared circle outside the Stamford-based promotion. She has been a one-time Divas Champion and 24/7 Champion in WWE.

Crow picked up her last singles win on the July 30, 2018, episode of Monday Night RAW against Natalya. Six years later, she went head-to-head against another former Divas Champion and TNA Knockout World Champion, Mickie James.

On April 12, at an all-female Starrcast: Down Under 'HER' event, Alicia Fox flaunted her in-ring abilities and fighting spirit and silenced the doubters with a win against the 44-year-old veteran.

Expand Tweet

The former Divas Champion hadn't wrestled a proper one-on-one match since battling Becky Lynch on RAW in April 2019. This "HER" match against James marked her first singles encounter in over three years, following a surprise appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Mickie James on how she and WWE personality juggle their careers

The former TNA Knockout World Champion is married to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. James recently admitted that there was a point in her life when she had doubts about being a pro wrestler; however, that didn't stop her from achieving her goals.

Speaking to Ella Jay of WrestleZone, the former WWE Divas Champion opened up about how she and Nick Aldis take turns to balance their careers.

"So when they offered the role of the mother, Nick [Aldis] wasn’t with WWE, so a lot of changes have been happening. Obviously, because of that, we’ve had to make a lot of changes. I thought it was important for our family that I was home more for Donovan. Nick gladly took that role when I was on the road full-time, and it was just a lot trying to balance everything," she said.

It remains to be seen if James and Alicia Fox will return to the Stamford-based promotion under the new era of Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you want to see Alicia Fox back in WWE? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion