Former WWE Women's Champion confirms she's not retired

A former WWE Women's Champion and TNA Knockouts World Champion recently set the record straight on her wrestling status, stating she has not retired.

Mickie James hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since TNA Wrestling's Bound For Glory even in October 2023. James unsuccessfully challenged Trinity Fatu (aka Noami) for the Knockouts World Title that night. The veteran is currently the Creative Director, Head of Female Talent, and Executive Producer for OVW, which has left fans wondering if her wrestling days are behind her.

During an interview with Ella Jay of WrestleZone, the former WWE Women's Champion addressed her future in professional wrestling. James admitted there was a time when she doubted herself as a performer, but that's not slowing her down.

"I think it’s been crazy because I had this whole resurgence of my career after a time where I was questioning my value or my worth as a performer. So it’s been exciting. I am not retired. I think that’s everything is balance, right, and I do have a lot on my plate right now. I knew we were planning [HER] in Australia, I knew I’m a co-producer with the Last Match musical, and I’m so grateful to be a part of that," she said.

Mickie James also mentioned how she and her husband, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis juggle their careers.

"So when they offered the role of the mother, Nick [Aldis] wasn’t with WWE, so a lot of changes have been happening. Obviously, because of that, we’ve had to make a lot of changes. I thought it was important for our family that I was home more, for Donovan. Nick gladly took that role when I was on the road full-time, and it was just a lot trying to balance everything." [H/T: 411 Mania]

Watch the full interview below:

Mickie James believes the top WWE star is a "leader" but was snubbed at a major event

The former TNA Knockout World Champion shared that she feels Bayley was insulted at a major event.

The Role Model is set to face IYO SKY for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. Despite that, she was not invited to the WrestleMania XL Kick-Off Press Event in Las Vegas.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio earlier this year, Mickie James said Bayley is a leader and one of the best female workers in WWE. The 44-year-old veteran believes that had it been her in this situation, she would have "been a bit slighted."

"I would've been a bit slighted. I felt like it was a bit of a slight in a sense, not just to the women's division but to her. She's probably the best female worker there. I think that she's been a constant [on programming]. Everything that she does is so good ... She's just a leader," James said.

It remains to be seen if and when Mickie James makes an in-ring return or potentially joins WWE down the line.

