Mickie James claims top WWE star is a "leader" but was snubbed at major event

Iconic former WWE Superstar Mickie James recently spoke about a current top star who she feels was insulted at a major event.

Despite being set for a major title match at this year's Show of Shows, Bayley was not invited to the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner had already declared that she is challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, James empathized with Bayley's "giver" mentality as opposed to every other wrestler in the business who are "takers." She believes that had it been her in this situation, she would have felt "slighted" and, more importantly, because it is The Role Model's rare chance of headlining The Show of Shows, she should not be relegated to any lesser capacity at this time.

"I would've been a bit slighted. I felt like it was a bit of a slight in a sense, not just to the women's division but to her," James said. "She's probably the best female worker there. I think that she's been a constant [on programming]. Everything that she does is so good ... She's just a leader." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Mickie James also added that IYO SKY is just as insulted as Bayley is, considering the Japanese star is currently in possession of the top prize in the SmackDown women's division.

AEW star Thunder Rosa also furious at Bayley's exclusion at WWE WrestleMania XL presser

Thunder Rosa touched upon the same topic on Busted Open Radio, bringing up some important points. Bianca Belair, whose role at The Show of Shows in April is unclear as of this writing, was featured at the event. The fact that she was and the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner was not shows disrespect, as far as the AEW star is concerned.

"Where the F was Bayley? Why are they not giving her the respect she deserves? I know she already started on Twitter. Put respect on people's names! [...] They need to do better with the women, with all of them. Especially right now, in 2024, with how things are going... it is imperative that women get more respect in more places that they deserve," Rosa said.

Bayley emerged as the victor in arguably the best rendition of the Women's Royal Rumble since its inaugural contest in 2018, while IYO SKY has held onto the WWE Women's title since winning it at SummerSlam 2023. According to many longtime fans, the match between these Damage CTRL stars is one of the most anticipated bouts on the card.

