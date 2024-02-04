"IYO SKY is in grave danger," "CINEMA" - WWE Universe reacts to major star turning face for the first time in nearly five years

WWE Superstars are gearing up for WrestleMania 40, and last night, a championship match was officially confirmed for the event. Recently, fans reacted to a major star's face turn for the first time in nearly five years.

In 2019, Bayley ditched her Hugger gimmick and turned on the fans. She adopted a new darker gimmick and went on to become the longest-reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion in the company's history. Later, she returned from an injury and created Damage CTRL after SummerSlam 2022.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley exposed the remaining members of the faction that were mocking her behind her back and decided to face WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY at WrestleMania 40 by turning face and leaving the stable.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The upcoming match in Philadelphia will be The Role Model's first-ever singles bout at the event. It will be interesting to see which star leaves WrestleMania 40 as the champion of the blue brand.

Bayley talks about having one more match with Mercedes Mone, aka WWE's Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks and Bayley have crossed paths on numerous occasions in the promotion, whether it was the developmental brand or WWE's main roster. The two stars started their journey in the company around the same time, dominating the division as The Four Horsewoman in NXT.

In 2022, Sasha Banks walked out of WWE and hasn't returned to the company under the new regime.

Meanwhile, Bayley has dominated the women's division after winning the Women's Royal Rumble match. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, The Role Model talked about having another bout with her biggest rival.

"We’ll always be destined for one more match... Our next match will never be our last. We’re 'The Brooklyn Girls.' We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever."

She added:

"I don’t have chemistry in the ring with anyone else like I do with her. No one teaches me like her. She’s my [Michael] Jordan... I’ll beat her at that every time. I can beat her at most games like that. But when it comes to wrestling, it’s 50-50."

The Boss was the one to finally end The Role Model's historic 380-day reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion at Hell in a Cell 2020. It will be interesting to see where Mercedes Mone lands in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on IYO SKY vs. Bayley at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE