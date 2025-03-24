  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE Women's Champion calls Tiffany Stratton a "loser" while sending a message aimed at Charlotte Flair

Former WWE Women's Champion calls Tiffany Stratton a "loser" while sending a message aimed at Charlotte Flair

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 24, 2025 06:37 GMT
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair in picture (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania XL. Ahead of their clash, Nia Jax sent a message aimed at the champion and her challenger.

Ad

Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and chose to challenge Stratton for the Women's Championship. This past Friday on SmackDown, the two superstars engaged in a verbal altercation during their interview segment. The Queen took multiple digs at the reigning champion.

On Instagram, Jax claimed that Stratton would lose to Flair, whom she called an "old lady." The former WWE Women's Champion labeled Stratton a "loser," despite the latter having dethroned Jax to win the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Young, hot and gonna lose to an old lady! 😂 loser," wrote Jax.

Check out a screengrab of Jax's Instagram comment below:

Ad

Dutch Mantell commented on Charlotte Flair's segment with Tiffany Stratton from SmackDown

Dutch Mantell commented on Tiffany Stratton's segment with Charlotte Flair from the latest edition of SmackDown. He stated that "little" Tiffany appeared scared during the segment and was eaten alive by Flair on the microphone.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Mantell added he didn't feel sorry for either superstars, as they're both "half-heels." He said:

Ad
"Little Tiffany looks scared. Charlotte Flair ate her alive. It looks like Tiffany got flustered and didn’t have anything to say, and Charlotte sat over there and sort of trying to laugh. I don’t feel sorry for either one of them. I think they’re both half-heels."
Ad

Tiffany Stratton became the WWE Women's Champion on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown. Since winning the title, the 25-year-old has successfully defended it against former Women's Champions Nia Jax and Bayley.

Meanwhile, Flair is a multi-time former WWE Women's Champion. She has held the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships multiple times. The Queen has also held the newly introduced Women's Championship and may claim it for the second time at WrestleMania 41.

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी