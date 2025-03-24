Former WWE Women's Champion calls Tiffany Stratton a "loser" while sending a message aimed at Charlotte Flair

Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania XL. Ahead of their clash, Nia Jax sent a message aimed at the champion and her challenger.

Ad

Flair won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match and chose to challenge Stratton for the Women's Championship. This past Friday on SmackDown, the two superstars engaged in a verbal altercation during their interview segment. The Queen took multiple digs at the reigning champion.

On Instagram, Jax claimed that Stratton would lose to Flair, whom she called an "old lady." The former WWE Women's Champion labeled Stratton a "loser," despite the latter having dethroned Jax to win the title.

Ad

Trending

"Young, hot and gonna lose to an old lady! 😂 loser," wrote Jax.

Check out a screengrab of Jax's Instagram comment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dutch Mantell commented on Charlotte Flair's segment with Tiffany Stratton from SmackDown

Dutch Mantell commented on Tiffany Stratton's segment with Charlotte Flair from the latest edition of SmackDown. He stated that "little" Tiffany appeared scared during the segment and was eaten alive by Flair on the microphone.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Mantell added he didn't feel sorry for either superstars, as they're both "half-heels." He said:

Ad

"Little Tiffany looks scared. Charlotte Flair ate her alive. It looks like Tiffany got flustered and didn’t have anything to say, and Charlotte sat over there and sort of trying to laugh. I don’t feel sorry for either one of them. I think they’re both half-heels."

Ad

Tiffany Stratton became the WWE Women's Champion on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown. Since winning the title, the 25-year-old has successfully defended it against former Women's Champions Nia Jax and Bayley.

Meanwhile, Flair is a multi-time former WWE Women's Champion. She has held the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships multiple times. The Queen has also held the newly introduced Women's Championship and may claim it for the second time at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE