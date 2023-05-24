Former WWE Women's Champion claims Trish Stratus is ghosting her, following ongoing online feud

Following her recent tirade against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on social media, former superstar Madusa (a.k.a Alundra Blayze) has continued to take shots at the Canadian.

Last month, Madusa said that Trish set the women's division back years during her prime in the mid-2000s, making it harder for stars like Becky Lynch and Bayley to find their place in the business.

After recently getting a vague two-word message on social media from Stratus, Madusa stated on her Trash Talk podcast that the seven-time Women's Champion is ignoring her online.

"I even sent her a DM and I said, ‘Hey, do you want to settle this? Do you? I think you and I need to have an adult conversation. And say maybe let the people know the truth.’" Madusa added: "I don't know, send her a DM. And I finally heard back. She says, ‘Hell yeah.’ I haven't heard from her since, you know, and that's it. I heard from other girls. That's a typical Trish. She likes to ghost people, and what's ever benefited her." [H/T Wrestling News]

Whilst Madusa may have some controversial and polarizing opinions towards the 47-year-old, it cannot be denied that Trish is one of the true icons of WWE's women's division.

Trish Stratus is ready to make her mark

After betraying Becky Lynch last month on RAW, the Canadian legend has showcased a much more brash and arrogant persona to the WWE Universe.

This Saturday will see Trish Stratus compete in only her third one-on-one match since 2011, as she will face The Man at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Along with Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch, Night of Champions will see top matches like Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

