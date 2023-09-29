Former WWE Women’s Champion comments on Cardi B potentially recreating iconic entrance

Cardi B recently discussed the possibility of showing up at WrestleMania and recreating an iconic entrance. A former WWE Women's champion reacted to what the American rapper had to say.

Cardi B said if she is to enter Wrestlemania, former WWE Diva Melina would be her inspiration for making a memorable entrance. She added that Melina was crazy enough to do splits below the ropes while entering the ring with two male wrestlers.

Melina took to Twitter to share her reaction to it. The former MNM member stated that Cardi B's music has been part of her life's journey, so appreciation coming from the American rapper means a lot to her. She also talked about having immense respect for Cardi B.

Here is the post:

"Thank you for sharing this! Her music has been a part of my life’s journey so to hear I’m a part of her wrestling memories, means SO much. What a beautiful circle we share in life. I give her all the respect in the world for being a part of #HotOnes on @firstwefeast! Ooof!" she wrote.

Melina was one of the top Divas during her run with the company. She won the Divas Championship on five separate occasions. Cardi B recreating her entrance at The Showcase of the Immortals would be a moment to behold.

Melina on her own comeback to WWE

The five-time Divas Champion last appeared in a WWE ring in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. When asked about a potential match in the future during a Q&A session, Melina stated that if she is offered a good storyline, she will try to get into better shape before fighting.

She added that she would try to be in the best shape possible as it may be her last match ever. So, she wants her last one to be the best.

