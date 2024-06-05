Former WWE Women's Champion comments after Jordynne Grace and Roxanne Perez's intense segment on NXT

A former WWE Women's Champion recently took to her X/Twitter account to share a message after TNA Wrestling's Jordynne Grace performed on this week's NXT.

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace and Stevie Turner locked horns inside the squared circle. Current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who is set to face Grace at Battleground 2024, was also present at ringside for the bout. After securing a convincing victory over Turner, the TNA Knockouts World Champion had an intense face-off with Perez.

On X/Twitter, Mickie James reacted to a post about Grace's confrontation with Perez. The former Women's Champion wrote that she was delighted to see the TNA Knockouts World Title being featured on WWE programming.

"The feels I get seeing the Knockouts World Championship held up high INSIDE a WWE ring makes me… ahhhsaaahhh…. [emoji]," James tweeted.

Shawn Michaels expressed his excitement for Jordynne Grace's upcoming bout

WWE NXT's head booker Shawn Michaels recently brought in Jordynne Grace for a high-profile program. Grace will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Title at Battleground on June 10, 2024.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, The Heartbreak Kid said he was focused on producing intriguing shows for the WWE Universe as NXT's creative figurehead. He also expressed his excitement for Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez, which will take place at UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada.

"Right now, a lot of those things are still being worked out internally. Obviously, as I gotta be honest with folks all the time - there's people above me that I leave to making all those kinds of decisions. What I enjoy doing is what we did last night, which is having the opportunity to bring real surprises and real 'Oh my God' moments back to WWE (...) We're thrilled to have [Grace] for Battleground and thrilled to have her next week."

Will Grace dethrone Roxanne Perez as NXT Women's Champion at Battleground? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

