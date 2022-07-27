"They were locker room leaders"- Former WWE Women's Champion heaps praise on Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit (Exclusive)

Former Women's Champion Jazz (real-life name Carlene Denise Moore-Begnaud) was full of praise for late WWE Superstars Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero.

Jazz was part of the Stamford-based promotion for over three years, during which she defeated Trish Stratus to become the Women's Champion. She was released from her contract in November 2004 due to the creative department's lack of ideas for her character.

Being part of the company's Attitude and Ruthless Aggression era, Jazz had the honor of working with legends like Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, she detailed what it was like working with the two:

"Oh man, very approachable, always willing to help. You know, they were locker room leaders. [If you] Had any questions about anything, you can always go to him. Any advice about your match, they were always open for it. You know, just great guys." (from 22:08 to 22:26)

Jazz returned to the promotion in 2006 for a brief stint. She was a part of the new ECW during the WWE vs. ECW Head-to-Head show, where she faced then-Women's Champion Mickie James in a losing effort.

Wrestling veteran reminisces about Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero's heartwarming moment at WWE WrestleMania 20

WrestleMania 20 produced one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history as Eddie Guerrero came out to embrace Chris Benoit after the latter's World Heavyweight Title victory.

Hugo Savinovich, a former WWE announcer, shared his thoughts on the moment during his chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

He said:

"The moment was beautiful. Do you know why it was beautiful? Because at the moment, it was real. It was two guys that somebody like Eric Bischoff would have said, 'You will never make me money', and they proved a lot of people wrong, and they also proved the fact that wrestling is so precious. When Vince made him smile, that's all the Crippler needed. Just a smile. Because he wasn't good at talking, but he could wrestle, and just when he gave that smile, and there was like that teeth, that gap there, that smile, that killing smile, my hair would just stand when I felt that smile. It was so real, and fans know that it was real. That was not like, 'Oh, it's a scripted moment.' That embrace was the reality of two guys that many people with power in the industry said that they were not main event talent, and boy did they prove them wrong."

WrestlingMemories @WrestleMemories Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit celebrate at #WrestleMania 20 after Benoit becomes the World Heavyweight Champion! Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit celebrate at #WrestleMania 20 after Benoit becomes the World Heavyweight Champion! https://t.co/pLwwimYvVJ

Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit came up in the business together and were extremely close in both WCW and WWE. While The Rabid Wolverine's name may have been erased from pro wrestling history after the infamous incident, their moment at the Showcase of the Immortals will remain the most iconic shot in wrestling history.

