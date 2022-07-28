"I was able to conquer everything" - Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz opens up on possibly returning to the company (Exclusive)

Jazz has opened up about the possibility of returning to WWE. The 48-year-old is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion and one of the pioneers of modern women's wrestling.

Jazz was active in Vince McMahon's promotion in the early 2000's. During that time, she won the Women's Championship twice and feuded with legendary names such as Trish Stratus, Victoria and Jacqueline. After leaving WWE, she became a major player on the independent scene.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Jazz claimed that she wouldn't return to the company as a performer after having conquered everything in the ring. However, if given the opportunity, she would return as a producer at some point:

"As a performer, no. No, I thought I was gonna miss the ring but I really don't. I think I was able to conquer everything I could possibly conquer in the ring. I think I was ahead of my time, of course. But I was at the right place at the right time. So, no, I don't miss the ring, but far as maybe being a part of the company as a producer or something... I'd say if given the opportunity just to try it out, I would probably, you know, go for it." said Jazz. (29:02)

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted below:

Jazz was also highly appreciative of Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair

During the same conversation on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Jazz spoke about both Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair, praising the two women.

According to the former Women's Champion, Belair is one of her favorite up-and-coming stars at the moment. She believes that the reigning RAW Women's Champion will reach Flair's level within the next three to five years.

She said:

"Let me see one more, up and rising, I would say Bianca [Belair]. Yeah, I feel in the next three to five years, she will be where Charlotte Flair is today."

Belair is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women's Champion, having won the title at WrestleMania 38 by beating Becky Lynch. Flair, on the other hand, has held the same title on six different occasions.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far