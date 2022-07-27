Former WWE Women's Champion suggests that current champion will be on Charlotte Flair's level in the next few years (Exclusive)

Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz has praised Bianca Belair and believes she will be at Charlotte Flair's level in the next three to five years.

In recent years, Flair has established herself as one of the most decorated WWE Superstars. At the age of 36, she has already held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on six separate occasions, respectively.

Belair, who is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women's Champion, seems to have found herself an admirer in the form of Jazz. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of UnSKripted, the veteran said:

"Let me see one more, up and rising, I would say Bianca [Belair]. Yeah, I feel in the next three to five years, she will be where Charlotte Flair is today." (27:42 - 27:56)

Watch the latest edition of UnSKripted featuring Jazz:

Jazz praised WWE star Charlotte Flair while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling

During the same conversation on the latest edition of UnSKripted, Jazz was full of praise for Charlotte Flair.

The former women's champion also claimed that if she were to ever come out of her retirement, it would be for a match against The Queen. Jazz said:

"For sure Charlotte Flair, she is the queen of wrestling. You know and I always said, if I had to come out of retirement, and really get in shape, and get these knees worked on, she's somebody that I would love to have a match with. She understands the business. You know, for sure Charlotte Flair."

Jazz retired earlier this year after her brief run with IMPACT Wrestling. During her time in the promotion, the veteran superstar teamed up with Jordynne Grace for a while before challenging Deonna Purrazzo to a title vs. career match.

Meanwhile, Flair has been absent from WWE programming since losing her "I Quit" match to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. The former multi-time women's champion married AEW star Andrade El Idolo during her hiatus and the WWE Universe now awaits her return.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

We asked Eric Bischoff to clarify his controversial comments about CM Punk here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far