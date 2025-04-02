Former WWE Women's Champion Layla makes major career announcement

Former WWE star Layla recently announced a major project outside the Stamford-based company. The former WWE Women's Champion retired from professional wrestling and departed from the promotion in July 2015.

During her appearance on a recent episode of Developmentally Speaking, Layla stated that she would be starting a new podcast called 'LayTalk." The 47-year-old revealed it would be dedicated to the Diva Era, and she would interview several Divas on her podcast.

"I am also having a podcast that will launch very soon. It's called LayTalk. It's going to be dedicated to the Diva era. It's also going to give you insight on different Divas' careers and also insight on some of the stuff that happened backstage that you guys would never, ever, ever get to know. I'm going to have the Divas actually on the show, so it's not just going to be me talking. I'm going to get interviews with most of the Divas, if not all of the Divas, and just to show you that the Diva era was something, it was significant, and to go back down memory lane and also to see where your Divas are now, what they're up to, what they're doing, what they feel about The New Generation," she said.

Layla added that her new talk show would help the listeners learn more about the Diva Era, including what used to happen behind the scenes.

"It's going to be just a great, great podcast if you guys are Diva fans. If you do want to learn some more stuff about the Diva Search girls as well and how the women were treated back then in that time, in that era, and then you guys can make a decision like, you know, was the divas that bad? I don't know. It's going to be called Lay Talk. So that will be out soon," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

Layla sends a message to WWE fans after announcing her podcast

Earlier today, Layla took to her X/Twitter account to note that she was excited for the premiere episode of LayTalk. She asked fans to name their favorite Divas and the ones they would love to feature on the podcast.

"Excited for the premiere episode of LayTalk, coming soon! Which Diva or Diva Search contestant from the 2002–2015 era is your favorite? Who would you love to hear on the show? Drop your dream guests and the burning questions you’d ask! #LayTalk #WrestlingDivas 💋," she wrote.

It remains to be seen which former WWE Diva will feature on the premiere episode of Layla's upcoming podcast.

