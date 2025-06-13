Former WWE Women's Champion makes special request to Blake Monroe two weeks after her debut

Blake Monroe has taken WWE by storm since her debut in NXT. Former Women's Champion Bayley made a request to Monroe on social media.

Monroe, formerly known as Mariah May, debuted on the June 3 episode of the black and silver brand, confronting Jacy Jayne and expressing her intentions of winning the NXT Women's Championship. However, the 26-year-old will have to earn her opportunity the hard way.

Bayley reacted to Monroe's tweet with snippets of her life, and asked the NXT Superstar to pick her up in her "nice car."

"Blake pick me up in your nice car dude," wrote Bayley.

Check out Bayley's tweet to Monroe below:

Bayley returned to WWE television on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, ambushing Becky Lynch during her confrontation with Lyra Valkyria. The Man won the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, but her issues with Valkyria seem far from over.

On the other hand, Bayley was taken out by Lynch days before her Women's Tag Team Championship match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41. She was set to team up with Valkyria at The Grandest Stage of Them All, but was eventually replaced by the returning Becky Lynch.

Natalya praised Blake Monroe for her work

WWE veteran Natalya praised Blake Monroe for her work, claiming that she wouldn't be signed to WWE if she hadn't done great work in the past.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the former SmackDown Women's Champion said the following:

"She has done amazing work in the past. I mean, she wouldn’t be in WWE had she not done great work prior. Her stuff with Toni [Storm] was some of my favorite stuff. It was just so fun. They had a fun story. But I think that it’s all about building, it’s all about growth, it’s all about [a] new challenge."

Blake Monroe's name change was confirmed on the latest edition of WWE NXT, and it remains to be seen what is next for her in the Stamford-based promotion.

