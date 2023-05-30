Former WWE Women's Champion regrets not facing Trish Stratus during her prime

Former WWE Superstar Gail Kim laments the fact that she was unable to have a match with Trish Stratus when they were both in their primes.

Kim won the WWE Women's Championship in her very first televised match back on June 30, 2003. She won a seven-woman battle royal on Raw to become the champion. She had a short feud with Stratus after her reign as champion ended, but they never had a match on the big stage.

Stratus would retire in 2006, while Kim was released in 2004. She returned in 2008, but her second stint ended three years later when she quit WWE. She became a popular figure for Impact Wrestling and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2016.

Kim recently responded to a fan who wanted to see her and Stratus face each other one last time. The TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer explained that she regrets being green during her first run with WWE and that she didn't have a huge match with her fellow Canadian during their primes.

"I always told Trish that it's too bad we never faced each other in our prime," Kim wrote. "I was so green when I worked with Trish. I can't even imagine the magic if I was ready!"

Gail Kim officially retired from wrestling in 2019 after losing to Tessa Blanchard. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus has been in and out of retirement and is currently in a feud with Becky Lynch.

Trish Stratus defeats Becky Lynch at Night of Champions

On Saturday's Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Trish Stratus outsmarted her rival Becky Lynch to get the win. Stratus enlisted the help of Zoey Stark, who came out from under the ring to hit Lynch with the Z-360 toward the end of the match.

Stratus capitalized and hit the Stratusfaction for the victory. Lynch also busted her nose and was visibly shaken up after the match. Nevertheless, the feud between The Man and the Hall of Famer is not yet over.

The involvement of Stark keeps the feud fresh, with Lynch likely to get some help down the line. Lita, who was attacked by Stratus last month, could return to even the odds.

What is your women's dream match involving past and present WWE Superstars? Share your answer in the comments section below.

