Former WWE Women's Champion Sable spotted looking completely unrecognizable

Former WWE Women's Champion Sable hasn't been seen on the company's programming in years. Before her departure in 2004, she was a Playboy cover girl, one of the biggest stars in the women's division, and a household name.

Despite her initial success in WWE, Sable has stayed away from the business following her exit from the promotion. She has disappeared from the public eye and was last seen on TV supporting her husband, Brock Lesnar, as part of his UFC run.

A recent image of Brock Lesnar and his wife, Sable, has been circulating online. While fans have been reacting to Lesnar's new, longer hairstyle, this probably marks the first time that Sable has been seen out in public in a decade.

Sable was known for her platinum blonde hair when she was a WWE Superstar. However, she has now gone for a much darker look, to the point where fans may not have recognized her if she wasn't standing next to Lesnar in the photo.

With everything going on with Brock Lesnar and the current lawsuit against Vince McMahon, it's refreshing to see the couple seemingly showing a united front after two decades of marriage.

What does the future hold for Brock Lesnar in WWE?

It seems that the more time that goes by, the less likely it is for Lesnar to come back to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Reports initially suggested that Lesnar could return to face Gunther, but the setup now seems to be heading towards a match between Goldberg and The Ring General instead. While it would be one of the biggest returns in recent memory, the legal team reportedly must clear him before he can show up on TV again.

Lesnar has been mentioned several times on TV, but that doesn't seem to be an indication of his potential return as of yet.

