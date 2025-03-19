Former WWE Women's Champion says she likes Bianca Belair's husband Montez Ford

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's latest video caught the attention of former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax. Belair and Jax have a lot of history with each other.

Belair also played a crucial role when Jax lost the Women's Championship to Tiffany Stratton on the January 3, 2025 edition of SmackDown. The EST hit the former champion with the KOD, allowing Stratton to pick up the pieces and successfully cash in her Money in the Bank contract.

On Instagram, Jax reacted to Belair's video with Ford, stating that she liked The EST's husband but wasn't a fan of her.

"I like tez! You… psshhh 🙄," wrote Jax.

Check out a screengrab of Jax's Instagram comment:

Magnum T.A. hates the idea of Rhea Ripley forcing herself into the Bianca Belair-IYO SKY rivalry

Rhea Ripley signed the contract for the WWE Women's World Championship set between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. Originally, SKY was set to defend her newly won title against Belair, but the former champion once again interrupted the champion and her challenger on RAW.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. explained why he doesn't like the idea of someone forcing themselves into a match from a storyline perspective. He said:

"I'm a huge fan of Rhea Ripley. I don't like the idea that anybody from a storyline perspective can just, you know, bully their way into the deal. And, you know, she put her name on the contract. Well, that didn't mean nothing. I mean, the contract is made up between the other two individuals. So, I think the storyline there has got some flaws in it because it really, I mean, there's nobody would be able to hold anybody's feet to the fire. Anybody could come up and say I'm gonna write my name on the piece of paper and be in the match."

Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley were involved in a huge brawl on RAW. The WrestleMania 41 match between Belair and SKY is yet to be converted to a Triple Threat Match.

