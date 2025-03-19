"That didn't mean nothing" - Wrestling veteran slams WWE for controversial storyline ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE's booking of a top storyline has sparked much controversy following its developments on RAW last Monday. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently slammed Triple H and his creative team for their booking of the angle.

On the RAW after Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. While The Genius of the Sky is now supposed to defend the title against the Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair, The Eradicator interfered in the contract signing last Monday to take out the two superstars and sign her name on the contract. Ripley's move has confused many as they questioned the legitimacy of her putting her name on the official match contract.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Magnum T.A. disclosed that he disliked the idea of someone bullying their way into a deal. Meanwhile, he claimed Ripley signing that contract made no sense and would open the door for any WWE star to sign any contract and add themselves to any match:

"I'm a huge fan of Rhea Ripley. I don't like the idea that anybody from a storyline perspective can just, you know, bully their way into the deal. And, you know, she put her name on the contract. Well, that didn't mean nothing. I mean, the contract is made up between the other two individuals. So, I think the storyline there has got some flaws in it because it really, I mean, there's nobody would be able to hold anybody's feet to the fire. Anybody could come up and say I'm gonna write my name on the piece of paper and be in the match," he said. [18:39 - 19:18]

Bill Apter thinks Rhea Ripley will leave WWE WrestleMania a champion

Although it has not been made official, many expect Rhea Ripley to be added to the Women's World Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Sportskeeda's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently predicted the outcome of the potential Triple Threat.

The legendary journalist disclosed that he believes The Eradicator will recapture the title at the Show of Shows:

"Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY is a decent match. However, it's very obvious that there's a huge demand to put Rhea Ripley in that match, and probably put the belt on her again. So, the fans are demanding Rhea be added to the Women's Title match," Apter said.

It will be interesting to see if WWE officially adds Ripley to the title match in the coming days.

