Former WWE Women's Champion says she "loved" working with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon's public image regarding female WWE Superstars is largely tarnished by accusations and accounts of unprofessional behavior, sexual misconduct, and the objectification of women in storylines. However, former WWE Superstar Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale) recently opened up about her personal experience working with the 79-year-old legend.

During an appearance on The Takedown on SI, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared that she had a great working relationship with Vince McMahon. She valued the former WWE CEO's receptiveness to her ideas and his dedication to making time for the performers.

Carmella felt thankful for the chance to learn from Mr. McMahon's remarkable understanding of the wrestling business, noting her personal experience was positive.

"I loved working with Vince [McMahon], I really did. All of that, everything, the noise that has happened, that aside, my personal experience with Vince was nothing but positive. He was always so open to anything that I would have to suggest or if I had questions or concerns. I could always go to him, and he would always make time for the talent. He really would. I feel so grateful for the time to learn from him. His mind is so...I don't even know the word to explain it. His mind for this business is so incredible," Carmella said. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE star Carmella further explains why she enjoyed her dynamic with Vince McMahon

In the same interview, The Princess of Staten Island revealed why she had a positive experience with Mr. McMahon. Her idea to be involved in a program with James Ellsworth was well-received by the former WWE World Champion, especially after witnessing their successful pairing on TV.

Carmella believed Vince McMahon valued her willingness to contribute ideas and offer constructive feedback rather than passively accepting instructions.

"He was so specific about what he wanted me to do in this promo. 'Look here, do this, talk about this.' He was awesome to work with. I pitched to work with [James] Ellsworth, and he loved this idea. Once he saw us on TV together, he was like, 'This was so good.' Because of that, he had time for my ideas because I had crazy ideas, and Vince is known for crazy ideas. He goes for it. Sometimes I would go to him and be like, 'No, that's not going to work.' At least I try, and I think he respected that about me. I didn't sit in the corner and take what was given," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

For those unaware, the veteran parted ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut under Triple H's regime earlier this year in February. Carmella's 12-year stint with the company ended after WWE did not renew her contract.

Fans will have to wait and see when The Princess of Staten Island returns to in-ring action.

