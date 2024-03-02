Former WWE Women’s Champion set to be in Philadelphia ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE is set to invade Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 in just over one month. The wrestling world follows WWE to their host city each spring, bringing free agents and former stars to town, among others. A top star has been confirmed for the big week. This is none other than Ronda Rousey.

'WrestleMania Week' happens every year and since 2013, several indie promotions and hopeful rivals have set up shop near WWE in hopes of packing venues and getting new eyeballs on their products. In addition to the 'Mania Week shows, there are usually related signings and other happenings not related to WWE. The strong presence always leads to rumors and speculation on potential WWE surprises for their big two-night event.

At one point, Rousey was expected to show up at WrestleMania 40. However, the former UFC champion left the company after losing to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam last year, and later said she was retired. She recently confirmed that she will be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania XL Week, as seen below in the Instagram post to promote the signing tour for her book, Our Fight: A Memoir, that is set to be released on April 2, just days before The Showcase of The Immortals.

"Just around the corner! #OURFIGHT," she wrote.

The Baddest Woman on The Planet will be in Philadelphia at the big WrestleCon event on Saturday, April 6. Rousey has made a few indie and ROH appearances since leaving WWE, but she has not signed with anyone. It remains to be seen if she will appear in Philadelphia.

Ronda Rousey to discuss WWE and more in new book

The Baddest Woman on The Planet is not only a former champion in the wrestling ring and the MMA cage, but she's also a successful author.

Ronda Rousey released her autobiography in 2015 - My Fight/Your Fight. The book made the 2022 Royal Rumble winner a New York Times best-selling author. Now, she is releasing her memoir.

The first-ever female UFC Hall of Famer will release Our Fight: A Memoir on Tuesday, April 2. The hardcover version includes 288 pages. Rousey was assisted in the writing of the book by Maria Burns Ortiz, who is a New York Times best-selling author and award-winning sports journalist.

While there are usually many surprise appearances at The Show of Shows, fans will have to wait for the weekend to find out whether Ronda will make a splash at WrestleMania 40.

