Former WWE Women's Champion takes a dig at Becky Lynch and Lita for "using each other" 

Becky Lynch and Lita are set to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lita recently returned to save Lynch during a Steel Cage Match against Bayley. A week later, the babyface duo challenged Damage CTRL to a title match. Despite the initial hesitation, Bayley's faction was pressured into accepting the challenge.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model took a dig at Lita and Lynch ahead of their title match against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. She claimed that the challengers are "using each other".

"My FAMILY > Becky and Lita using each other. #WomensTagTitles," wrote Bayley

WWE star Piper Niven opened up about facing Becky Lynch

WWE star Piper Niven has opened up about sharing the ring with Becky Lynch from last year's WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful, Niven explained what it was like for her to face the Irishwoman. She also recalled the scary incident of the WrestleMania sign catching fire. Niven said:

"Getting to wrestle Becky was great. I’ll probably get to do it again. I remember being in the ring, Becky’s cranking this headlock in on me, and remember hearing her say, ‘The sign is on fire.’ At first, I thought she said, ‘We’re on fire,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, Becks, we’re on fire.’ Then she’s like, ‘No, no, no. The sign is on fire.’ I go, ‘What?’ ‘The sign is on fire.’ ‘Oh, okay. Guess we’re just rolling with this one,'"

The Man is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. However, her current focus remains on the WWE women's tag team division.

A recent set of rumors has also suggested that WWE could be open to the idea of bringing back Trish Stratus. This could lead to a six-woman tag team match featuring Lita, Lynch, and Stratus against Damage CTRL.

