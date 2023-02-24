Piper Niven has opened up about her match against Becky Lynch at last year's WWE Royal Rumble event for the RAW Women's Championship.

During the match, the WrestleMania sign caught fire due to the pyro that went off after Ronda Rousey won the 30-woman Rumble match. This was Piper's first one-on-one world title match at a premium live event. She was unable to capture the gold, however, as The Man defeated her to emerge victorious.

During an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Piper Niven stated that sharing the ring with Becky Lynch was wonderful, and she would love to have another match against her. She also recalled the former RAW Women's Champion telling her about the WrestleMania sign being on fire.

"Getting to wrestle Becky was great. I’ll probably get to do it again. I remember being in the ring, Becky’s cranking this headlock in on me, and remember hearing her say, ‘The sign is on fire.’ At first, I thought she said, ‘We’re on fire,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, Becks, we’re on fire.’ Then she’s like, ‘No, no, no. The sign is on fire.’ I go, ‘What?’ ‘The sign is on fire.’ ‘Oh, okay. Guess we’re just rolling with this one,'" said Niven.

Piper Niven says Royal Rumble is her favorite WWE event of the year

After being away for numerous months, Piper Niven finally made her return to WWE last month as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She dropped the 'Doudrop' moniker and reverted to her NXT UK ring name.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion stated that the Rumble is her favorite event of the year.

"Royal Rumble is my favorite event of the year. I just love the unknown and the unexpected. You never know who is going to show up. More than that, you never know what storylines are gonna start. This is where it all starts," she said.

Piper Niven is currently scheduled to face Candice LeRae on Monday Night RAW next week. It'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

