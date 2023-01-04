Former WWE  Women’s Champion takes extra step for her mental health following fan backslash

Following her match on this week's WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss decided to protect her mental health after facing fan backlash online.

After a convoluted finish to her match on RAW, the WWE Universe was far from pleased with the direction of Alexa Bliss's character and segments. This caused her to tweet that nothing was enough for the fans and that she was going to take care of her mental health in 2023.

"This year I’m focusing on my mental & physical health & I think majority of that is gonna boil down to staying off twitter lol," Bliss tweeted.

The former RAW Women's Champion then locked her Twitter account.

Little Miss Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship in the opening match for the red brand's show. The match came after Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley in a number-one contender's match three weeks back.

The last three weeks have been eventful for the Five Feet of Fury, especially with regard to her potential involvement with Bray Wyatt. She has displayed bizarre behavior at times, and Wyatt's logo has flashed during her entrances at times.

Bianca Belair dominated the majority of the match. While the duo were fighting at ringside, a mysterious man in Uncle Howdy's mask appeared behind Alexa Bliss from the audience. This stunned Alexa Bliss, and she proceeded to attack the referee to cause a disqualification.

WefLucha @WefLucha



#WWERAW ALEXA BLISS fue poseida por BRAY WYATT o EL TIO HOWDY y termina con BIANCA BELAIR reteniendo el titulo

Bliss proceeded to deliver a DDT to the EST of WWE on the ring steps. She initially made her way to the back before turning back to deliver another hellacious DDT on the steps. It was a strange angle and one that many fans did not appreciate.

Dress like The EST! Official Bianca Belair merchandise available HERE.

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt have a lot of history in WWE

Alexa Bliss showed up during the Horror Show at Extreme Rules during the cinematic match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in 2020. The former SmackDown Women's Champion's image was enough to distract Strowman, who ended up losing the match.

Bliss and Wyatt formed an alliance as the former started to use Sister Abigail as her finisher. She played a crucial role in the Fiend's rivalry against Randy Orton. The Fiend helped her win against the Apex Predator at Fastlane 2021.

Their alliance came to an end when Alexa Bliss betrayed the former WWE Champion at WrestleMania 37. Bliss sided with her demonic doll Lilly while Bray Wyatt was released in July 2021.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes