Former WWE Women's Champion wants to take on Jade Cargill

A former WWE Women's Champion has revealed she wants to get inside the squared circle with Jade Cargill. The superstar in question is Nia Jax.

The Irresistible Force has only come up against Big Money Jade during the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The former AEW TBS Champion lifted Jax and proceeded to eliminate her to a rapturous reaction from the crowd.

During her appearance on ‎the Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore podcast, Nia Jax was asked to name the superstars she would like to face. The 39-year-old mentioned Jade Cargill, claiming she could be making magic with the latter:

"I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she's molded from clay. She's incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic," she said.

Nia Jax also pointed out that he had never faced Bianca Belair in a singles match so far. She further expressed her desire to take on The EST of WWE:

"I have never been able to have that singles match with Bianca Belair. And that girl is just, you know, she's top tier. Rhea Ripley is up there as well. But Bianca Belair, she's somebody I've never been able to lock up with, you know, one-on-one. I want to be able to showcase that because she's never faced anybody like Nia Jax. Like, yes, she is the strongest, and she is the EST. But I do believe that the EST and the Irresistible Force could definitely make some magic." [H/T: Fightful]

You can watch the entire video below:

Jade Cargill recently opened up about her WWE debut

Jade Cargill made her debut during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the bout at No. 28 and made it to the final three. Unfortunately, she was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

During her 11-minute stay in the Rumble, Cargill eliminated Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi. While speaking with FOX News Digital, she was asked about making her in-ring debut.

Jade Cargill responded:

"It felt amazing... I felt accepted, I felt on top of the world. I think I had one of the biggest pops of the night. That was 1-of-1. I wish I could relive it again. It was just a moment for the ages."

After an impressive debut, Cargill has yet to make an in-ring appearance. With WrestleMania less than a month away, WWE might consider putting the former AEW star into the mix of things at The Show of Shows.

Will Jade Cargill be a part of WrestleMania XL? Discuss!

