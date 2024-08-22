Former WWE Women's Champion wants to team up with Rey Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio is not only a former singles champion but also a multi-time Tag Team Champion. Recently, former WWE Women's Champion Bayley expressed interest in teaming up with the legendary luchador for a mixed tag team match.

The last time The Master of 619 was involved in a mixed tag team match was when he teamed up with Zelina Vega. The LWO members suffered a defeat at the hands of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

During a Fanatics Live signing at Fanatics Fest NYC, the Role Model said that if she were to participate in a mixed tag team match she would want to with Rey Mysterio. While the former WWE Women's Champion acknowledged that The Master of 619 would likely be the primary performer, she hoped to contribute by delivering powerful powerbombs.

Bayley envisioned a dynamic sequence where Mysterio's finisher 619 would set up the perfect opportunity for her to execute a devastating powerbomb:

"I have teamed with Seth [Rollins] before. That was great. Honestly, I’m going to have to say Rey Mysterio. He’ll do all the work, and I’ll just throw powerbombs out. 619 straight into a powerbomb. Sounds good to me," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

You can check out the full video below:

Rey Mysterio breaks character to praise WWE star Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio turned his back on Rey Mysterio at the 2022 WWE Clash at the Castle, officially joining forces with The Judgment Day. This marked a significant turning point in their father-son relationship.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open podcast, The Master of 619 broke his on-screen kayfabe to express his admiration for his son. Rey confidently stated that he had always been convinced that Dominik Mysterio would achieve even greater stardom than himself:

"I'm his father and I didn't think that he would pick up as fast as he has and I've always known deep down inside my heart that my son was going to be bigger than his father. I didn't know in what way, but I just knew that he was gonna do things that I wasn't able to do and he was going to take it to the next level. That's what generations are about, right? Taking it to the next level. And he's doing it, he's surprising all of us, his family, his peers, the fans and he's doing such an incredible job that I actually enjoy watching him," said Mysterio.

Check out the video below:

Fans will have to wait and see if WWE plans to pair Bayley and Rey Mysterio as a tag team to face any opponents in their division.

