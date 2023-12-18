Former WWE World Champion reacts to his wife's hilarious update

A former WWE World Champion recently reacted to his husband's hilarious update on social media.

The name in question is Judgment Day member Finn Balor. The 42-year-old is currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside fellow stablemate Damian Priest. The champions are scheduled to defend their titles against The Creed Brothers on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Finn Balor recently took to Instagram stories to share his reaction to his wife's hilarious update. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion reshared his better half's Instagram story that featured a reel joking about God not fulfilling a man's wish regarding the qualities he wants in his wife.

"Pretty Please," Finn Balor wrote.

WWE Superstar Finn Balor praises fellow Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley

Finn Balor recently praised Rhea Ripley and noted that the Women's World Champion brings charisma to the table that rubs off on everyone around her.

The Eradicator has been on top of her game since she joined Edge to form the faction. After they betrayed the former World Champion, her chemistry with Dominik Mysterio played a massive role in getting the stable over with the fans. The Grand Slam Champion can be seen directing other members, and many believe that she is the leader of the group.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Balor praised Ripley and claimed that she has 'that X-factor' that is limited to only a few. The former NXT Champion further stated that he and Priest have benefited from being around Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

"She [Rhea Ripley] brings unquantifiable charisma that rubs off everyone that's around her, and she's got that X-factor that very people have got in this world, let alone this business. So just getting to be around her and Dominik and their youthful exuberance rubs off on me and Damian," said Finn Balor.

