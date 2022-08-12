"He's already angry" - Former WWE World Champion thought Goldberg was going to "kill" him during their clash

Chris Jericho was recently in conversation with Goldberg on the Talk is Jericho podcast. During the interview, he recalled his clash against the latter in WCW.

The current AEW star claimed that he was initially trying to get himself booked in a match against the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Things eventually culminated at the Nassau Coliseum and while the two never had a match, Goldberg did end up spearing Jericho.

While reflecting on the same spot, Jericho claimed that at the time, he thought the WWE Hall of Famer was going to "kill" him.

"I remember the WCW thing that we were doing. I was trying to get a match with you or whatever it was and we ended up culminating it in Nassau Coliseum. We actually never had the match but we finally ended it with you spearing me down the aisle, which to this day is one of the most terrifying rides. Like he's already angry, he's gonna kill me. Obviously you didn't." said Jericho [21:08-21:40]

Goldberg further clarified if Chris Jericho had any issues with him

In response to Chris Jericho's comments, Goldberg decided to clarify if he ever hurt the former while they shared the screen.

"Did I ever hurt you?" asked Goldberg. "No" responded Jericho [21:40-21:45]

The Hall of Famer further added that back in the day, Jericho would be the last person he would've wanted to hurt for having real-life issues.

"Okay so you and I had some issues whether they were all fabricated in my mind and this kind of goes back on the Bret Hart thing, right? So if there was anybody in the business at the time I wanted to hurt, it probably wouldn't be you. And look what happened? Nothing happened, I didn't hurt you." the veteran added [21:45-22:08]

The former WCW icon's last match was against Roman Reigns when he unsuccessfully challenged for the Universal Championship. It remains to be seen if he will get booked for another match now that Triple H has taken over as the Head of Creative.

