Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion is "dead" after losing to Sami Zayn, says veteran (Exclusive)

Sami Zayn has been one of WWE's most prominent superstars in the last few years. He was even trusted by the company to end Gunther's undefeated streak on the main roster. However, the decision did not sit well with Vince Russo, who believed that The Ring General was "dead" after losing to Zayn at WrestleMania 40.

Zayn and Gunther locked horns for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40, where the former Bloodline member handed The Ring General his first pinfall loss on the main roster. The Austrian soon moved to the world title picture and even captured the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he lost the gold to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Vince Russo was asked about how he would book Gunther in WWE when the veteran appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. The former WWE writer said he would have never let The Austrian Anomaly take a loss to Sami Zayn, as that seemingly killed his career last year.

"I would have never let Sami Zayn beat Gunther. So, I am not even gonna talk about how I would have booked Gunther after that because as far as I am concerned, when you have a guy like Sami Zayn beat Gunther, Gunther is dead. So, I am not even gonna think about what I would have done after that. To me, when I saw that, it was game over." [From 1:00:26 onwards]

Gunther is set to get another title shot following Money in the Bank, as he will challenge the winner of the Logan Paul vs. Jey Uso match at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXIX. However, many have questioned WWE's booking of the Austrian star in the last several months.

