Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion not happy with Goldberg's return

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to RAW last night to thunderous applause from the Green Bay crowd. However, a popular wrestling star was not happy with the veteran's return.
TNA star Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler in WWE) has often made remarks criticizing Da Man's in-ring style. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion had also voiced his frustration over the Stamford-based company booking him to lose a match to the 58-year-old in under two minutes at SummerSlam 2019.
Earlier today, Nic Nemeth took to his X/Twitter account to associate an intriguing analogy with watching Goldberg's return, suggesting he did not find it very amusing. The 44-year-old noted that it was like a smell taking a person back in time to the school playground at recess, only to remember the less pleasant memories of the rest of the school day.
"It’s like smelling a smell that takes you back 30 years, to the playground, at recess…Then 30 seconds later; you remember the other 7 hours of the school day," he wrote.
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
You can check out Nick Nemeth's X/Twitter post below:
WWE Hall of Famer questions the logic behind the RAW segment involving Goldberg and Gunther
Goldberg made his way to the squared circle to confront World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. He challenged The Ring General to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta next month, which was later made official by WWE.
Speaking on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray questioned the logic behind Goldberg getting a championship opportunity out of the blue. The veteran opined that a storyline like this was an insult to the fans.
“Did Gunther issue an open challenge? No. Did Gunther say, ‘no matter who it is… you get the next title shot’? No… Who made the match? Why did they make the match? What’s the logic behind them saying yes?… A storyline like this, to me, is insulting because it’s just ramming something down your fan base’s throat and just expecting them to consume it,” he said. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]
You can listen to the podcast below:
Gunther defeated Jey Uso to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship last week on RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Ring General can retain his title at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.