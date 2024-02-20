Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion "knew he wasn’t great" but made "a tonne of money," according to Hornswoggle

Hornswoggle worked alongside many former wrestlers during his time in WWE. The former Cruiserweight Champion recently spoke about how a former World Heavyweight Champion knew he was not the best in the ring.

Fans loved Hornswoggle for the performances he put on and the bumps he took to entertain them in the ring. He worked with many big names, including WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali.

While speaking on the What Happened When podcast with Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson, Hornswoggle shared what The Great Khali thought of himself as a wrestler. The 37-year-old noted that the former World Heavyweight Champion was making a lot of money and did not care about what others thought about him.

"Deep down, he knew he wasn't great, but he knew he was making a tonne of money, so he was very happy to be there," Hornswoggle said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

He added that Daivari was added as his on-screen manager and mouthpiece because of the former World Heavyweight Champion’s inability to speak English. Ranjin Singh, better known as Dave Kapoor, worked as a backstage translator for the WWE Hall of Famer.

"He was literally a translator for Khali for his promos, and then he just turned into the mouthpiece on-screen for Khali," Hornswoggle said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

The Great Khali won the top title once in his career and was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. He remains one of the biggest men the Stamford-based company ever signed.

Hornswoggle has worked for several promotions outside of WWE

Known for his work in the Stamford-based promotion, Hornswoggle amassed a great fan following after entertaining the crowd every week. He had a few good alliances, including one with Finlay, that helped him become a top name.

Outside of WWE, the 37-year-old worked in a few promotions. He has appeared in TNA Wrestling, and also in AEW. He made a cameo on the November 18, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite during The Inner Circle's trip to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The legendary star carved a niche for himself in the wrestling industry. That is what made him a fan favorite for so long.

