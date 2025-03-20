  • home icon
Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion willing to return for one final match ahead of WrestleMania 41

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 20, 2025 16:48 GMT
The star is a multi-time champion in WWE. [Photo source: WWE.com]
The star is a multi-time champion in WWE. [Photo source: WWE.com]

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently made a bold statement on social media. The star claimed he may have found an opponent for his final match ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Kane has not stepped between the ropes since the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Before that, The Big Red Machine and The Undertaker suffered a loss in a tag team match to the D-Generation X's Triple H and Shawn Michaels at the 2018 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For those unaware, during the 2024 presidential election season, The Brothers of Destruction publicly endorsed Donald Trump. A recent video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows politician Tim Walz stating he could "kick Trump supporters' a**es" in a WWE match.

Responding to this on X, Kane hinted at a potential final wrestling match, implying he had chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as his opponent. The former World Heavyweight Champion framed the announcement with a playful threat:

"Everyone is always asking me if I have one last match left. I think I have found my final victim, er, I mean opponent."

Check out the Hall of Famer's tweet below:

Kane sent a heartfelt message to WWE legend

Earlier this year in January, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprised Triple H with a major announcement. It was revealed that The Game would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 for his singles career.

On X/Twitter, The Big Red Devil offered congratulations to Triple H for his Hall of Fame honor. Kane lauded the 14-time World Champion's wrestling intellect and dedication to the sport:

"Congratulations to @TripleH on his induction into the @WWE #HOF! Paul Levesque has the most brilliant wrestling mind of anyone I've ever met. His passion for the wrestling business is unmatched, as are his contributions. There is absolutely NO ONE more deserving of this honor!" he wrote.

While a wrestling match between Kane and Tim Walz is highly unlikely, fans should keep an eye on the internet for any potential social media banter between the two ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

Edited by Ken Cameron
