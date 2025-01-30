Kane sends message to Triple H

WWE Universe is celebrating a major Triple H announcement. Recently, wrestling legend Kane sent a heartfelt message to the Stamford-based company's Chief Content Officer.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, longtime rivals in the ring but close friends in real life, announced that The Game will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 for his singles career. The multi-time World Champion had an emotional and overwhelming response to this massive news, before being comforted by his wife Stephanie McMahon.

On X (formerly Twitter), Kane congratulated Triple H on his Hall of Fame induction, praising his brilliant wrestling mind and unmatched passion for the business. The Big Red Machine emphasized Paul Levesque's profound contributions to the Stamford-based promotion and deemed him highly deserving of the honor.

"Congratulations to @TripleH on his induction into the @WWE #HOF! Paul Levesque has the most brilliant wrestling mind of anyone I've ever met. His passion for the wrestling business is unmatched, as are his contributions. There is absolutely NO ONE more deserving of this honor!" he wrote.

Check out Kane's tweet below:

WWE star claims Triple H's heated confrontation with The Rock was unscripted

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference, The Rock confronted The Game backstage after slapping Cody Rhodes. During this, Dwayne Johnson had a heated exchange with Triple H, even cursing the WWE Chief Content Officer.

During an appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Jackie Redmond, who was interviewing Hunter, spoke about the incident. She claimed The Final Boss dropping "F-bombs" on The King of Kings was unscripted and admitted she had expected a more typical ending to the segment:

"Yeah, the biggest trip I've had, or the most surreal moment, I guess, was interviewing Triple H at the end of the WrestleMania Kickoff last year. After the Cody slap, when The Rock comes out, starts dropping F-bombs, and I had no idea. So I went into that thinking it was just going to be, kind of, like a capper, and then, obviously, I saw what went down on stage,'' Redmond said.

Check out the video below:

Fans will have to wait and see who will have the honor of inducting Paul Levesque into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 41.

