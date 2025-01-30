The Rock's heated confrontation with Triple H following huge WWE show was unscripted, claims major name: "Pi**ed the f off"

The Rock's Final Boss persona gained immense popularity during the Road to WrestleMania XL. The WWE universe got to witness Hollywood Rock again after a very long time last year.

It all started at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference on February 8, 2024, when The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes after The American Nightmare brought Roman Reigns' grandfather and The Great One's grandfather into the mix during an intense face-off. Later, the Hollywood megastar confronted WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H backstage during an interview.

On the latest edition of the Lightweights podcast with Joe Vulpis, WWE host and renowned interviewer Jackie Redmond talked about her experience backstage at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference and her interview with Triple H, during which The Rock cursed The Game.

Redmond claimed that she had no idea that The Final Boss would intervene and start dropping "F-bombs" on Triple H.

"Yeah, the biggest trip I've had, or the most surreal moment, I guess, was interviewing Triple H at the end of the WrestleMania Kickoff last year. After the Cody slap, when The Rock comes out, starts dropping F-bombs, and I had no idea. So I went into that thinking it was just going to be, kind of, like a capper, and then, obviously, I saw what went down on stage,'' she said.

The 37-year-old added:

''I was a like, 'Okay, well, there's something to talk about here clearly!' but never in a million years did I know that The Rock was going to not only interrupt but be pi**ed the F off!" [9:31-10:30]

Jackie Redmond comments on WWE Hall of Fame 2025 inductee Triple H

During a recent Town Hall meeting, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker announced that Triple H would get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The Game got very emotional after hearing the announcement.

During her appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Jackie Redmond talked about her interactions with The Cerebral Assassin.

"The biggest trip I've had so far was interviewing Triple H, who every time I call him Triple H, I feel almost a little silly because I'm like, 'You're, like, the most important suit here, and I'm calling you Triple H!" she said. [8:46-9:01]

It will be interesting to see who inducts The King of Kings into the prestigious club.

