Former WWE wrestler on CM Punk agreeing to write the foreword for his book

Steve Keirn recently stated that CM Punk was "almost shocked" when he contacted the former WWE Superstar to write the foreword for his book.

Keirn wrestled for WWE between 1991 and 1993. The 71-year-old is best known for his brief run as Doink the Clown and his performances as the alligator hunter persona Skinner. He also ran WWE's former Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental system.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Keirn said Punk used to pick his brain when he was a talent scout at Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW):

"CM Punk was almost shocked when I asked him to do the foreword, and here's the reason why. It's because CM Punk doesn't go back with me through three generations. CM Punk came into my world when I was an agent, but he had watched Skinner, he had watched The Fabulous Ones, and he was a guy that studied the industry and he watched old films and he saw Steve Keirn in his prime, and he gave me respect." [44:40 – 45:11]

The wrestling legend's book, Keirn Chronicles Volume One: The Fabulous Wrestling Life of Steve Keirn, was released on March 10. AEW's Dax Harwood recently said that Punk misses wrestling after reading the book.

Why Steve Keirn asked CM Punk to write the foreword

Although the two have never had a close relationship, Steve Keirn has always appreciated how much respect CM Punk has for him and the wrestling industry.

Keirn could have asked Hulk Hogan to contribute to the book, but he approached Punk instead because he wanted an unbiased opinion:

"When you go to high school with Hulk Hogan, how much better does that get?! And he lives right here. Well, if I do that, then I'm utilizing my relationship and friendship with them to attract people, when the story is not about them, it's about me, and I'd rather somebody that's not fully a close, close friend does a foreword, so he can say, 'Well, I don't know why he asked me, but let me tell you what I think of him.'" [45:43 – 46:15]

Keirn also disclosed the extraordinary details behind Omos joining WWE in 2019.

