Former WWE wrestler will spend 153 days in jail

The latest reports reveal that a former WWE developmental ground wrestler will be spending 153 days in jail for strangling a driver while in the backseat of a vehicle.

The wrestler in question is Kyle Rasmussen (aka Conrad Tanner), who did not shine in the squared circle. The 42-year-old stayed away from the limelight for a long time, but in November 2022, he found himself in an unfortunate incident.

According to CBS Detroit, Kyle Rasmussen has been charged with assault with an intent to do heavy bodily harm and was given a $25,000 cash surety bond.

The incident occurred in Rochester Hills in 2012 when the 42-year-old was riding in the backseat Chevrolet. For unknown reasons, the wrestler grabbed the steering wheel and tried to strangle the 31-year-old male driver, only to flee the scene.

Rasmussen has to fulfill two years of probation in addition to his 153-day sentence. The former wrestler pled no guilty on July 7, just before the trial began.

Kyle Rasmussen's short stint as a footballer and a WWE wrestler

Before the 42-year-old joined the Stamford-based promotion, he was a football player for Michigan State University. After playing as a defensive lineman for years and graduating from college, he joined the NFL as a part of The Minnesota Vikings. However, Kyle's football career was cut short due to several injuries.

Conrad Tanner signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009 for a brief period as a part of the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). During his tenure in WWE, Rasmussen joined forces with the promotion's biggest superstars, namely Roman Reigns and ex-star Naomi.

He also wrestled with the likes of Wade Barrett, Fandango, and Big E before exiting the Stamford-based promotion in late 2010.

It remains to be seen how the former WWE wrestler will bounce back after spending 153 days behind bars.

